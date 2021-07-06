Ranveer Singh Turns 36, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Others Pour in Wishes

CHANGE LANGUAGE
On Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's birthday, his industry colleagues including Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal wished him.

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 36th birthday today.Ranveer's fans and friends from the film fraternity extended their greetings on social media. From Sara Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma, the actor’s co-stars have showered warm wishes. One of the earliest wishes came from actor Vicky Kaushal who wrote on his Instagram stories, “Happy Birthday champ!”

Ranveer’s Lootera co-star Sonakshi Sinha shared a goofy selfie with him on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Crazy Babaaa.” She tagged Ranveer and wrote, “Have the best day ever.”

Anushka Sharma sent her best wishes for the birthday boy by penning a sweet note. She shared one of Ranveer’s quirky looks and wished her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star a happy birthday. She wrote, “May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes. Have a fantastic year.”

Sara Ali Khan’s wish was cheerful and vibrant. She shared a click with Ranveer from one of their promotional outings and added a few fun stickers on her Instagram stories. “Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter, peace and Nutella.”

Zoya Akhtar, who directed Ranveer in the blockbuster film Gully Boy is also wishing him a happy birthday…”way before it becomes mainstream.” “Kiss, hug, love Ranverr. May you stay unstoppable,” her wish on Instagram read.

Ranveer’s Befikre co-star Vaani Kapoor shared a still from the film to wish the actor. “R S it’s your birthday. Have a fabulous one,”she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Here is how other celebrities from the entertainment world are celebrating Ranveer Singh’s birthday.

On the occasion, the actor also announced a new film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks the directorial return of Karan Johar. Ranveer will share screen space with Alia Bhatt. The duo co-starred in Gully Boy. The film also casts Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, Ranveer Singh!

first published:July 06, 2021, 16:44 IST