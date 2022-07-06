Ranveer Singh Turns 37: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Cirkus Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH: Always high-spirited and super energetic, Ranveer Singh has carved his own niche in the Indian film industry, with his versatility. After making his acting debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, Ranveer etched his presence in the audience’s mind with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela. From nailing an impactful dark role in Bhansali’s Padmaavat to making everyone fall in love with him in Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor has always stunned the audiences with his calibre.

It is not just the versatility in acting, but Ranveer is a complete package in himself. While Bhansali’s much-loved projects revealed the impeccable actor that he is, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy unveiled the inner rapper of Ranveer, sending all his fans into a frenzy. As Ranveer is celebrating his 37th birthday today, let’s dig deeper into his latest and upcoming films:

83

Appearing like a true doppelganger of the cricket legend Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh recreated the moments of the 1983 World Cup win for India, in Kabir Khan’s sports drama. Despite the movie being badly bombed at the box office, Ranveer as Kapil Dev was simply outstanding and honestly make you relive those glorious days of India’s unforgettable World Cup Win.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Playing the character of a Gujarati man, Ranveer amazingly pulls out the accent and conveys a grave issue like female foeticide. Divyang Thakkar’s directorial centres around defying the patriarchal stereotype. Apart from Ranveer, the movie featured Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey in prominent roles.

Cirkus

Rohit Shetty’s directorial is all set the hit the theatres on December 18 this year. Revolving around the lives of a circus operator, Cirkus is adapted from the Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors. The movie will exhibit Ranveer in a double role. Apart from Ranveer, the film features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in prominent roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will see Ranveer reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar’s directorial revolves around the love story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian Girl. The movie also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres next year.

Takht

This historical drama is Karan Johar’s ambitious film to date. Even before the release of its trailer, Takht has created much anticipation due to its star-studded casting coup, which includes Ranveer sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor in the prominent role. The magnum opus is set in the Mughal era.

