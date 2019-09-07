Ranveer Singh Turns into Goofy Elvis Presley and Bollywood is Having the Loudest Laugh

Be it flaunting his neons on the streets or dancing his heart out at a friends party, Ranveer Singh is one of the few actors who never shies away from being whacky and imaginative. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to post yet another quirky video of himself.

This time, the actor opted to look like Elvis Presley. In the video, wearing signature white shimmery clothes like that of the American singer, Ranveer can be seen coming out of a bright yellow door and striking a pose. In less than three hours, the video has been viewed over 19.5 lakh times. Many of his co-actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and other Bollywood celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Ahana Kumra, Kubra Sait and Hardy Sandhu among others have commented on the video clip.

The video is said to be from the prep up before a shoot in a reputed Mumbai college. Take a look:

Earlier a backstage video of Ranveer wearing the costume made rounds on the Internet. It was widely shared across fan pages leaving his admirers guessing what the actor is up.

Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the shooting his upcoming movie ’83, which has been creating a buzz on the internet for some reason or the other. While earlier, videos from behind-the-scenes of the film had come up, it was Ranveer Singh’s look as Kapil Dev’s doppelganger that had caught everyone’s attention. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on India’s historic win of the World Cup in 1983. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

