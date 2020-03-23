Ranveer Singh Turns into Zombie As He Comes Out of Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus has brought the movies world to a complete halt. From films' theatrical releases to awards ceremonies, everything has been postponed as people from the fraternity try to stem the spread of the deadly virus among both fans and artistes.

But there's one actor-- Ranveer Singh-- who is making sure that there's no dearth of entertainment at a time when people are stuck at home and practicing social distancing.

On Monday, Ranveer shared a picture of himself "coming out of quarantine," wherein he looked like a complete zombie.

Ranveer has been keeping spirits up by sharing ideas about how he's making the best use of his time at home. In one of the monochrome pictures, which he recently shared, the actor could be seen lying on the couch. He captioned it as, "Laid back lyfe." He also shared a throwback picture of him with his sister where they are both seen lying down on a bed at home and chilling.