Ranveer Singh Turns Khilji As He Sets Stage on Fire With His Dance Act on Khalibali; Watch Video

The 67th Filmfare Awards lit up Mumbai on Tuesday, all thanks to Bollywood’s A-listers. Actor Ranveer Singh, who also hosted the event, began the night with an energetic performance worthy of the star’s reputation as an electrifying performer.

The 37-year-old actor danced to Khalibali from his film Padmaavat and set the stage on fire. Ranveer also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in film 83, a sports biopic where he portrayed former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer’s choice of outfits for the night was picture-perfect for the awards. The actor initially took to the stage in a bright and kitschy purple outfit and then underwent several ensemble changes as the night progressed. The actor’s competitors for this year are Dhanush, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal. Take a look at the actor breaking a leg to Khalibali here.

The 2018 song was possibly one of the best bets to begin the night due to its immense popularity among Ranveer and Deepika Padukone fans. Khalibali was picturized on the actor in his epic drama Padmaavat. Other actors starring in the movie were Shahid Kapoor and Jim Sarbh. Ranveer had previously taken to Instagram to share videos from his preparations for the awards ceremony.

A video he shared recently showed him working with his friend and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor. In yet another video he shared on his account, Ranveer was spotted arriving at the venue and welcoming everyone to the Filmfare Awards 2022.

The awards ceremony was a gala affair with actors such as Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul as performers.

