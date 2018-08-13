GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranveer Singh Turns Photographer for Deepika Padukone and Her Younger Sister; See Pic

These two -- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh -- are adorable. Aren't they?

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Turns Photographer for Deepika Padukone and Her Younger Sister; See Pic
(Image: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/ Viral Bhayani)
After actor Ranbir Kapoor turned photographer for rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh too got his hands on the camera to click his girlfriend Deepika Padukone.

In a recent photograph shared by Deepika on her official Instagram handle, where the diva can be seen posing with her younger sister Anisha Padukone, the Bajirao Mastani actress credited Ranveer for capturing the beautiful and precious moment. She captioned the image, "me and my little...coz sisters are the bestest!!!❤️ @ranveersingh (sic)."



Earlier, videos and photos of Ranveer and Deepika spending quality time with each other in the US had surfaced on the Internet. And now, it seems like just months before their rumoured wedding by the end of this year, the two are making efforts to spend some time with each other's families, and getting to know them well.

A few weeks ago, Deepika was snapped twinning with Ranveer at his sister Ritika's birthday party.

Even though Ranveer and Deepika have never officially gone public with their relationship, the two have been together for almost five years. Love bloomed between the two on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and ever since there has been no looking back for the couple.

The two have starred in several films together including Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
