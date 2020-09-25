Ranveer Singh Turns Top Twitter Trend As Deepika Padukone Called for Questioning by NCB

The hashtag 'Ranveer Singh' has been massively trending on Twitter as his wife, actress Deepika Padukone has been called for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the NCB in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepika, who was shooting director Shakun Batra's next film in Goa, arrived in Mumbai late Thursday night. She was accompanied by Ranveer. The couple arrived at Mumbai airport around 9.15 pm. They reportedly boarded a chartered flight from Goa at around 8 pm.

Several pictures of them stepping out of the Mumbai airport went viral on social media. Some took jibes at the Bollywood power couple, while others showed solidarity with them. A user wrote, "Now that's some real #couplechallenge they have taken!" While a fan of DeepVeer, as Deepika and Ranveer are lovingly called by their admirers, tweeted, "May this couple always be safe, secure, loaded, and successful. DeepVeer forever. Protect them."

We will come out of this stronger than ever before❤️❤️#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/lIgtS72n6s — Ritika #MIPaltan (@ranveerfangirl) September 24, 2020

The NCB, which began the probe after a drug angle came to light in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

Deepika Padukone is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 (Saturday), along with Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash are summoned on Friday.