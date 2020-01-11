Ranveer Singh Unveils '83 Logo, Rishabh Pant Blocks Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp
From the box office reports of recent films to the latest scoop inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, below are the top entertainment and lifestyle news of the day.
Jan 11
Ranveer Singh kept social media buzzing with the logo reveal of his upcoming film with Deepika Padukone--'83. He also unveiled the first look of co-actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar from the film. Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam also took a hilarious dig at Ranveer's caption for his '83 poster.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak clashed with Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. Tanhaji has opened to a great response at the box office and has earned Rs 15.10 crore on the opening day, while Deepika's film struggled with a Rs 4.77 crore opening.
Also, there are reports doing the rounds that Rishabh Pant has blocked Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp. As per sources, Urvashi constantly tried to get in touch with Rishabh, but the cricketer did not want to take anything forward with the actress and decided to block her on the instant messaging service app.
Read below for more news and highlights of the day.
Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports film '83 had fans appreciating the feature after a first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar was launched on Saturday. The film arrives on April 10 and the trailer launch is highly anticipated.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has opened to a great response at the box office and has earned Rs 15.10 crore on the opening day. The film boasts of good VFX, and action sequences are mounted on a big scale. As a result, Tanhaji has managed to pull in audience on the first day of release. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak did ordinary business on day one and earned Rs 4.77 crore on Friday.
Salman Khan has announced his Eid 2021 release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to be helmed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The quirky name of the film quickly caught fans' attention as well as Akshay Kumar's who wished the trio best of luck for the film, while also trolling their title.
Actress Deepika Padukone brought fun and joy when she entered the Bigg Boss house, and gave a chance to a few contestants to step out of the house and join her for a "joyride".
For the first time in the history of the Bigg Boss show, five contestants -- Vishal Aditya Singh , Madhurima Tuli, Aarti Singh, Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Shefali Jariwala were given a chance to step out of the house. They went out for a ride with Deepika.
Rishabh and Urvashi were rumoured to be dating as they were often papped together. But even before the rumours could be confirmed, the news of the young cricketer blocking the gorgeous diva on WhatsApp has popped up.
Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.
-
