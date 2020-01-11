Ranveer Singh Unveils Logo of '83

Ranveer Singh has revealed the logo of his much-awaited sports drama '83.

Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer captioned the post, "It’s coming @83thefilm". Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on Indian cricket team's first ever World Cup in 1983. Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in '83.

Ranveer has often been taking to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the sets of '83.

The film will showcase the historic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 world cup against West Indies.

Ranveer recently took to the social media to share his look as veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in '83 essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The rest of the cast includes-- Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

Produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to hit the big screen on April 10 this year. It will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.