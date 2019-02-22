LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him

Ranveer Singh has shared a funny dance video on Instagram to build hype around an endorsement announcement, in his signature OTT style.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
Ranveer Singh poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Gully Boy' at the 2019 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Ever since the wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood couple have been making headlines almost everyday. Ranveer is also in the news for his latest hit Gully Boy, making quirky public appearances and fun antics. The actor has now shared a funny dance video to build hype around an endorsement announcement, in his signature OTT style.

Shared the fun video on his Instagram handle, Ranveer captioned it, “It’s sexy and you’ll know it #7DaysToGo.” He is dressed in a silver tracksuit and sporting a moustache. The video begins with him informing his ‘baby’ that he has reached home.

He goes on to put on some peppy music and dances as if no one’s watching. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

It’s sexy and you’ll know it 🕺🏻 #7DaysToGo

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



As expected, the video attracted a series of comments on Instagram. Among the first ones to comment was wife Deepika Padukone, who called it a “raita (mess)”. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana followed up and commented, “Transition from extreme raita to super smooth!”

Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait called him an “effortless fire”, while Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra requested him, “Just promise you’ll show me that walk to the lamp in person!!”

Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma commented to the video on Twitter, “Sax” along with two firecracker emojis.

Ranveer is earning a lot of praise for his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actor plays an aspiring rapper, Murad, who rises above all obstacles to make a mark on the hip hop scene in Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram