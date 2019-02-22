Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him

Ever since the wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood couple have been making headlines almost everyday. Ranveer is also in the news for his latest hit Gully Boy, making quirky public appearances and fun antics. The actor has now shared a funny dance video to build hype around an endorsement announcement, in his signature OTT style.Shared the fun video on his Instagram handle, Ranveer captioned it, “It’s sexy and you’ll know it #7DaysToGo.” He is dressed in a silver tracksuit and sporting a moustache. The video begins with him informing his ‘baby’ that he has reached home.He goes on to put on some peppy music and dances as if no one’s watching. Check it out:As expected, the video attracted a series of comments on Instagram. Among the first ones to comment was wife Deepika Padukone, who called it a “raita (mess)”. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana followed up and commented, “Transition from extreme raita to super smooth!”Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait called him an “effortless fire”, while Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra requested him, “Just promise you’ll show me that walk to the lamp in person!!”Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma commented to the video on Twitter, “Sax” along with two firecracker emojis.Ranveer is earning a lot of praise for his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actor plays an aspiring rapper, Murad, who rises above all obstacles to make a mark on the hip hop scene in Mumbai.