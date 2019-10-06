Ranveer Singh Uses All of Deepika Padukone's Bronzer, War Earns Rs 128.85 Crore on Day 4

In his latest pictures on social media, Ranveer Singh went bare chested. However, his Bollywood colleagues were quick to poke fun at him for the same. The most funny reaction came from wife Deepika Padukone, who asked if Ranveer had emptied her bronzer bottle on his chest?

In another news, Samantha Akkineni celebrated her two year anniversary with Naga Chaitanya as she posted several pictures of the lovely duo on Instagram. Sharing images and videos, Samantha wrote, "Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten year story .. stuck on you."

Also, War did great numnbers on Saturday taking its total closer to Rs 130 crore by the end of day four. It is expected to do great numbers on Sunday as well.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulged fans once again through their social media banter and the latest to become the target of a little bit of humour was Ranveer, who posted several picture on Instagram inviting wife Deepika to ask if he used all her bronzer for the perfect click.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni got married in Goa on October 6, 2017. Today marks their two years of union.

'War' saw a good jump in its collections on Saturday, taking the film's total in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to Rs 128.85 crore by day four. Read details below.

While the highly anticipated trailer of DC's 'Birds of Prey' was released on YouTube earlier this week, cineholics also got excited about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the evil voice of Maleficent in 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil' Hindi clip. Check out the top trailers this week below.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra set sisterhood goals at the NBA India Games in Mumbai. Priyanka also posted images with Larry Bird on her Instagram.

