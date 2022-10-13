Ranveer Singh Wanted to Become Like Amitabh Bachchan, Says 'He is Still Going on at the Age of 80'

Ranveer Singh might be one of the leading actors in the country today but he is also inadvertently inspired by the bigwigs of the industry. One of his most cherished role models that have made an impact is Amitabh Bachchan. While on the stage of a prestigious award function where he was honoured with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022 award, the Gully Boy actor was all praises for the veteran actor as he dedicated his accolade to him.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday. In regards to that, Ranveer referred to Nana Patekar and wished his idol. He said, “Nana ji aaj aapke mitra aur mere idol Amitabh Bachchan ka happy birthday hai (Nanaji, today is the birthday of your friend and my idol Amitabh Bachchan). Happy 80th birthday to my idol Mr Amitabh Bachchan to whom I dedicate this award today.”

Expressing his adulation for the superstar whose stellar career spans over five decades and is still enthralling everyone with his performances, Ranveer stated, “Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain (I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan from my childhood, today also I want that and would want to become him in future. He is still going on at the age of 80, he’s still acting).”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

This is not the first time that the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was in awe of Amitabh Bachchan’s Aura. In one of his recent interactions with India Today, he recalled, “Let’s just say that the chambers of my heart are walled with posters of him. I say unequivocally that he’s my greatest idol, a deity I have revered. It was my grandmother who ushered me into the fantastic world of Amitabh Bachchan and his artistry. She’d feed me her special home-cooked Sindhi delicacy sael bread whilst playing VHS after VHS of Amitabh Bachchan movies. And she would emphatically tell me, ‘One day you have to grow up and be like him!'”

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh would be starring in Karan Johar’s quirky romantic-comedy-drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt as well as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here