Ranveer Singh Wants Nothing To Go Wrong With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani After Cirkus' Dismal?

2022 proved to be a tough year for Bollywood in general. Thus, Ranveer Singh who had headlined Yash Raj Films backed Jayeshbhai Jordaar and then the most recent Rohit Shetty’s comedy flick Cirkus had to bear the brunt with abysmal box office performances. Now the 83 actor has pinned his hopes on the much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would mark Karan Johar’s comeback after Kalank. Owing to the unpredictable spell of his films at the Box Office, Ranveer Singh has been doing everything in his power to ensure nothing goes wrong with it.

As per sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the Gully Boy actor has been insisting Karan Johar to make him go through the rushes of his upcoming film. The source stated, “He has been asking Karan to show him the rushes of the film. Ranveer is hell-bent on making sure that nothing goes wrong with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the song that he will shoot with Alia in February, Ranveer is in full prep mode. At the moment, Karan Johar is Ranveer’s saviour and guardian angel.”

Earlier, the My Name Is Khan film-maker had talked about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the context of Bollywood films struggling to mint money at the box office. He had told Galatta Plus, “Now that you have mentioned Rocky Aur Rani…I mean why not. It is time to plug ourselves. That is the film (Rocky Aur Rani) that I have made with only conviction. If I think of logic or like sensibility or if I am saying anything profound or if I am going to have fun with the leading actors whom I love….then I just make that film. So, I just hope that conviction comes across. I just want to continue telling stories. That’s it.”

Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to be a quirky film which will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film had gone on the floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is slated to release sometime in April this year.

