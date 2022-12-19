Ranveer Singh Waves At Fan Spotting Him With Deepika Padukone At FIFA World Cup; Watch Video

The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and defending champions France kept the entire world on the edge of their seats. Several prominent personalities, including Ranveer Singh, made their way to the gulf nation to watch the game. The actor’s adorable reaction to the fan after being spotted with his lady love, Deepika Padukone, is ceaselessly winning over netizens.

In the video, one can see Ranveer Singh in a red outfit. He paired his attire with a green hat. Meanwhile, Deepika sported a white shirt, a statement jacket, and a black tulle skirt. Ranveer was busy in a conversation with his wife and a friend. As soon as he looked at the fan, he sweetly smiled and waved in his/her direction.

Ranveer and Deepika at the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar 😍❤️ #deepveer (tifs @fatiim_9RS ) pic.twitter.com/dxrtrAgMId— Ranveer+Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) December 18, 2022

Right before the final match, Deepika Padukone made history by becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. While escorting the custom-made Louis Vuitton trophy trunk and uncovering it, the actress had former Spanish footballer, Iker Casillas by her side. Earlier today, Ranveer Singh shared a clip of the particular moment and expressed his pride via the note he penned. “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby,” he wrote.

Following this, Ranveer posted another video along with which he mentioned, “Just check her out. Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage.”

Ranveer also posted a mushy picture with Deepika articulating that the actual trophy is in his hand. He wrote, “Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai,” and tagged Deepika. “So glad & grateful that we witnessed this together," he added.

Anisha Padukone’s story about her sister Deepika made it clear that she was brimming with pride. She reshared a picture posted by Louis Vuitton on their feed featuring DP and Iker. Along with the picture she penned, “Who was I supporting today? Team DP.” Moreover, she made sure to add a “so proud sticker.”

