Ranveer Singh Wins Throwback Thursday Game With This Epic Childhood Photo

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram handle mostly boasts of his good looks and washboard abs. His brooding looks and flamboyant outfits make him one handsome actor to follow. But other times, we also get to see the goofy side of him, especially as a kid. The actor is currently shooting his next movie '83 in London, but is equally active on social media. On Thursday, Ranveer was probably in the mood of some throwback as he posted an old picture of him.

Standing on a chair, the Padmaavat actor is wearing a red raincoat, with a cap settled on his head. The most adorable part of the picture is the actor’s pose. With doe shaped eyes and an innocent expression, master Ranveer is giving a thumbs up to the camera. Corresponding to the picture, his caption reads, “All good in the hood.” Check out the picture below:

Known for his infectious energy and impromptu acts, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that he's always been like this, even back in the days. Ranveer, who is known to defy all standards of being crazy, went a step ahead as he himself commented on the post. Tagging himself, Ranveer wrote: “@ranveersingh hey you! Photobombing me?!” This comment comes as there’s another picture of him pinned on the wall behind him.

Singh is arguably one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess with films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy.

His love for the industry is not unknown. Speaking of the same in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "I love films as well as our industry, and I would like to be the leader and a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better, it is a very rewarding for me." ​

