Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Papa' on Father's Day 2019 with a Throwback Picture and Millennial Hashtags

On Father's Day 2019, Ranveer Singh wished his dad with a throwback picture. Ayushmann Khurrana, Badshah, Priyanka Chopra and others also commented in Ranveer's feed.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
Image of Ranveer Singh and father, courtesy of Instagram
Ranveer Singh has never been one to shy away from expressing his feelings about the people close to him on social media. Be it his wife Deepika Padukone or industry colleagues, Ranveer has always made it a point to demonstrate what he feels through adorable posts, pictures and puns.

On the occasion of Father's Day, which falls today, Ranveer shared a throwback picture of his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and wished him with loads of love and affection. Great thing being that he could not help but draw comparisons between himself and his dad and the picture is as much as evidence as one needs to confirm the 'like father, like son' theory about Ranveer and his father.

Posting an image of his father, which shows him dressed in a silver colour jacket and cool denim jeans with messy hairdo and a heavy moustache, Ranveer wrote, "well, now you Know .... 👨🏻‍🚀 #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa (sic)."

As soon as the image surfaced on Instagram, comments and love started pouring in from all sides. Friends like Ayushmann Khurrana, Badshah, Priyanka Chopra and others commented in Ranveer's feed. Ayushmann wrote, "This is gold," while Badshah replied by saying "Oh man." Priyanka, on the other hand, responded by liking Ranveer's post. See celebrity reactions here:

Ranveer Singh

A screenshot from Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

In another instance, Sonu Sood also wished his father by sharing a loving message and a throwback picture.

On the movies front, Ranveer is currently stationed in London, England where he is shooting for Kabir Khan's '83. The cast was recently joined by Deepika, who will portray the role of Romi Bhatia, wife to Kapil Dev's character in the film, which is played by Ranveer. '83 releases on Good Friday, 2020.

