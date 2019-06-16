Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Papa' with a Retro Photo, Varun Dhawan Gets Cheeky in Father's Day Video

We finally know where Ranveer Singh got his wacky sense of fashion from. The actor's Father's Day post showed that she didn't have to go too far from from home for inspiration. In the throwback photo, his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is seen dressed in a silver colour jacket and cool denim jeans with messy hairdo and a heavy moustache. Ranveer's accompanying caption makes it clear he has indeed taken after his daddy cool.

Bollywood joined in the Father's day fever today, as a number of stars posted throwback photos to wish their fathers. Varun Dhawan posted a funny boomerang video of father David Dhawan slapping him across the face, saying that he feels most loved when his dad slaps him with love.

There are a few questions that have been bothering fans since Avengers: Endgame released on April 26. Among many recurring questions about character arcs, endings, time travel and others, a prominent one was that if the Stark gauntlet was built by the Avengers to handle the Infinity Stones and harness its energy and powers, why did it continue hurting those who wielded it?

On the occasion of Father's Day, Ranveer shared a throwback picture of his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and wished him with loads of love and affection. The interesting part was that he could not help but draw comparisons between himself and his dad, and the picture is as much as evidence as one needs to confirm the 'like father, like son' theory about Ranveer and his father.

After the fun Father's Day post, the actor went on to spread his infectious energy elsewhere. He went to the cricket grounds at Manchester, where the India vs Pakistan World Cup match is taking place. Besides cheering for Team India, he also made his commentary debut, all while slaying in his retro gangster outfit.

On the occasion of Father's Day, David and Varun Dhawan celebrated in the most father-son way ever. Varun shared a boomerang video of David slapping him across the face, while the former turns around and smiles for the camera. Captioning the post, Varun wrote, "Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u (sic)."

While the teaser of Prabhas' Saaho finally released this week, pegging the anticipation levels to another high, Ajith Kumar also impressed us with his intense play act in the trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai. Hollywood films like Frozen 2 and Doctor Sleep also saw their first look reveal. Covering films, web series and other media formats, here is a look at all the major film highlights of the week, trailer wise.

