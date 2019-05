Ranveer Singh with an Arm Brace is Still a Live Wire, See Unseen Pic Here

At times when throwback pictures have become a popular way of cherishing beautiful memories from the past and reminiscing lost time, actress Shefali Shah went down the memory lane and treated us with an adorable picture from the time of her family-drama film Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).Shefali posted an image when the cast of DDD was on a promotional tour in Chandigarh. The picture has Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, director Zoya Akhtar alongside Shefali. She captioned the image, "As I promised I’m Sharing another picture I found in my treasure trove. “Dil Dhadakne Do” promotional tour. Chandigarh. Exhaustion and madness, that’s how it went. #tuesday #dildhadaknedo #films #promotions #excelentertainment." (sic)Clicked outside the airport, the image has Ranveer dressed in sleeveless T-shirt and denim shorts, with his hand tied in an arm brace. Priyanka is sporting a printed gunji and distressed denims, while Anil wears an olive green shirt, thrown over a T-shirt. All the cast members look blissed out and dapper in the never-seen-before pic. See here:At the moment, Ranveer is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's World Cup film '83 and Anil is involved in Mohit Suri's Malang. Shefali is fresh off the success of her Netflix limited series Delhi Crime and Zoya is basking in the success of Gully Boy and Amazon series Made in Heaven. Priyanka recently graced the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet and will her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, which is set to release later this year.Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Kate Moss Join Designer Michael Kors for Private Dinner in London Follow @News18Movies for more