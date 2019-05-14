English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh with an Arm Brace is Still a Live Wire, See Unseen Pic Here
Shefali Shah shared a never-seen-before picture from her time of shoot for the family drama film 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' featuring an injured Ranveer Singh.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Loading...
At times when throwback pictures have become a popular way of cherishing beautiful memories from the past and reminiscing lost time, actress Shefali Shah went down the memory lane and treated us with an adorable picture from the time of her family-drama film Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).
Shefali posted an image when the cast of DDD was on a promotional tour in Chandigarh. The picture has Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, director Zoya Akhtar alongside Shefali. She captioned the image, "As I promised I’m Sharing another picture I found in my treasure trove. “Dil Dhadakne Do” promotional tour. Chandigarh. Exhaustion and madness, that’s how it went. #tuesday #dildhadaknedo #films #promotions #excelentertainment." (sic)
Clicked outside the airport, the image has Ranveer dressed in sleeveless T-shirt and denim shorts, with his hand tied in an arm brace. Priyanka is sporting a printed gunji and distressed denims, while Anil wears an olive green shirt, thrown over a T-shirt. All the cast members look blissed out and dapper in the never-seen-before pic. See here:
At the moment, Ranveer is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's World Cup film '83 and Anil is involved in Mohit Suri's Malang. Shefali is fresh off the success of her Netflix limited series Delhi Crime and Zoya is basking in the success of Gully Boy and Amazon series Made in Heaven. Priyanka recently graced the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet and will her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, which is set to release later this year.
Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Kate Moss Join Designer Michael Kors for Private Dinner in London
Follow @News18Movies for more
Shefali posted an image when the cast of DDD was on a promotional tour in Chandigarh. The picture has Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, director Zoya Akhtar alongside Shefali. She captioned the image, "As I promised I’m Sharing another picture I found in my treasure trove. “Dil Dhadakne Do” promotional tour. Chandigarh. Exhaustion and madness, that’s how it went. #tuesday #dildhadaknedo #films #promotions #excelentertainment." (sic)
Clicked outside the airport, the image has Ranveer dressed in sleeveless T-shirt and denim shorts, with his hand tied in an arm brace. Priyanka is sporting a printed gunji and distressed denims, while Anil wears an olive green shirt, thrown over a T-shirt. All the cast members look blissed out and dapper in the never-seen-before pic. See here:
At the moment, Ranveer is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's World Cup film '83 and Anil is involved in Mohit Suri's Malang. Shefali is fresh off the success of her Netflix limited series Delhi Crime and Zoya is basking in the success of Gully Boy and Amazon series Made in Heaven. Priyanka recently graced the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet and will her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, which is set to release later this year.
Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Kate Moss Join Designer Michael Kors for Private Dinner in London
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Much Avengers Endgame Need to Break Avatar Box Office Record
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- Stan Lee's Ex-manager Charged with Elder Abuse Against Comic Book Co-creator
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results