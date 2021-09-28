Ranveer Singh's '83, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey to Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket: Upcoming Bollywood Sports Films

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister announced that theatres in the state will be open after 22nd October. Right after the announcement, filmmakers have been quick to announce the release dates of their upcoming films. Out of these films, we have an impressive lineup of sports dramas that have been waiting to hit the big screens for a long time now. Not only theatres, but OTT platforms, too, have anticipated sports drama in their lineup. Here, we take a look at all such upcoming sports films.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu launched the trailer of Rashmi Rocket last week, which will be releasing on Zee5 on October 15. The film will revolve around a woman from Gujarat who despite reaching the top, is brought down by the people around her due to a false indication in a gender verification test. The film aims to question the age-old practice that of gender testing that only women athletes are subjected to, and break the notions of masculinity and femininity. Apart from Taapsee, the film directed by Akarsh Khurana also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

83

One of the most awaited films, ’83 will chronicle India’s win under cricketer Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. Recently, the makers announced that the film will be released this Christmas. With an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others, 83 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Shabaash Mithu

Rashmi Rocket is not the only sports drama Taapsee Pannu has in her kitty. For her next, she will be getting into the skin of Indian Women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Rahul Dholakia who was helming the project, moved on after the shoot was rescheduled due to the lockdown. The sports drama is now helmed by Srijit Mukherji.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger, too, will have a theatrical release. However, the date will be announced on October 27 at 4 pm. Besides Vijay and Ananya, the film features various actors, including Ramya Krishnan, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Getup Srinu, and Abdul Quadir Amin in pivotal roles. Liger will release in 5 languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming sports drama Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. Shahid took to Instagram recently to announce the release date- November 5, 2021.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama Maidaan is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football. The film is set to release on October 15 this year.

Sourav Ganguly’s untitled biopic

A biopic on the life of former Indian cricket men’s team captain Sourav Ganguly, fondly called Dada (elder brother) is in the works, which will be produced by Luv Films.

