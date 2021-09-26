Ranveer Singh's '83 to Release This Christmas, Actor Shares Special Post on Instagram

Ranveer Singh has officially announced the new release date of his highly-anticipated movie ’83. Announcing the new release date of his movie on the social media, Ranveer mentioned, “It’s time……….. 🏏🏆 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83."

The sports drama film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment, the film stars Ranveer as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. Earlier scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, ’83 was pushed to December 25 due to COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, the film was again delayed to first quarter of 2021.

Film producers, cinema hall owners and distributors heave a sigh of relief after the Maharashtra government’s announcement of reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes in the state from October 22. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, who has six films in different stages of production and a few ready for release, welcomes honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision in favour of the movie business.

Soon after the announcement was made, several production houses and filmmakers started announcing the new release dates of their films. Similarly, Sajid also made an official announcement its slate of big ticket releases including Tadap – An Incredible Love Story featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria on 3rd December, the multi-starrer 83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Christmas 2021, Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez on 4th March 2022 and the Tiger Shroff starrer successful franchise Heropanti 2 on 6th May, 2022.

Besides the fascinating line up of films mentioned above, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also has the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the recently announced Satyanarayan Ki Katha featuring, Kartik Aaryan.

Being firm in his approach of not releasing his films on the OTT platforms unlike others who perhaps succumbed to the pressure, Sajid is excited about sticking to his decision of waiting for the theatres to reopen.

Sajid says, “At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we welcome honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s historic decision which will once again enable producers to release their films and offer big screen entertainment to the audience. I am really happy for the cinema hall and multiplex owners since this decision will boost their revival. With big festivals around the corner, there couldn’t be better time to start than Diwali. We look forward to see you at the movies!”

