Ranveer Singh's '83 Will Not Release Online, Confirms Director Kabir Khan

The makers had on March 20 announced that the film has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
Direcror Kabir Khan has dismissed reports of digital premiere for his much-awaited film '83 and said the movie will have a theatrical release.

The makers had on March 20 announced that the film has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were reports about a big OTT platform offering Rs 143 crore to the makers of '83.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Kabir has said "'83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas."

'83, based on India's cricket world cup win in 1983, stars Ranveer as skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife. The film is produced by Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Earlier, in an interview with news agency PTI, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said that team '83 is aiming for theatrical release. Talking about the digital release reports, he told PTI: "There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director, we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse, we will take a call at that time."

"There is no hurry. Everybody has shown interest in this project, but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call," he added, reported PTI.

