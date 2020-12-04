Ranveer Singh's Accessory Game is on Point, See Pic

Ranveer Singh, on Friday, stumped his fans with a stunning selfie on social media. Clicked by the sea, the candid snap comes with a worthy view from a balcony. There is no denying that he never compromises on his style and here he is seen soaking in the sun.

Hailed for his quirky fashion choices, Ranveer as usual turned up the frenzy of his fans with the highly visible and a shining pearl necklace. The string of pearls he sported in the selfie is hard to miss. Dressed in a white T-shirt, a cap, glowing studs and a pair of white sunshades, Ranveer pulls off the casual look that only he can with such panache.

The 35-year-old used a few lines from a popular Hindi song to quote for his caption.

Close friend, actor Arjun Kapoor couldn’t resist reacting to Ranveer's dramatic pearl necklace. He took to the comments section and wrote, "Baba tu heera nahi moti hai...(sic)." He accompanied the comment with fire emojis. Ammy Virk too expressed his reaction under the post.

On the work front, Ranveer’s last film outing remains the 2019 hit Gully Boy. He next has the sports drama ’83 to look forward to. The Kabir Khan directorial couldn’t be released on its scheduled date, i.e., Aprile 10 owing to the nationwide lockdown. The makers have now pushed the release of the film to the first quarter of 2021. ‘83 is based on India’s historic and maiden World Cup victory. Ranveer will play the role of the then Indian Captain, Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s wife actress Deepika Padukone will play his character’s wife, Romi Bhatia on-screen. Deepika is also co-producer in the film.

Ranveer is also awaiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film will see him reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba.

The actor has wrapped up shooting for his next comedy titled, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer is committed to play Dara Shikoh in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. The actor announced a film titled Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty, in October. The film is based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and also casts Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Murli Sharma as his co-stars.