Ranveer Singh’s Airport Look is All About His Funky Hairstyle and Bare Chest Suit

Ranveer Singh turns heads anywhere he goes. The stylish star holds no qualms in putting his fashion foot forward and happily does it in his own way. Recently, he was spotted entering the terminal of Mumbai airport by paparazzi. He arrived in a larger-than-life style and grabbed attention with his yet another unpredictable look. Known for his quirky and risqué choices, Ranveer has the knack to nail some of the most unfathomable looks.

In a video shared online, Ranveer gets out of his car and starts strutting towards the gate. Dressed in a double-breasted pinstriped pantsuit and shiny leather shoes, the actor opted for a dapper style pick. He ditched a shirt to go with the look and yet looked suave. He flaunted a cool pair of chunky sunshades and a mask. The most interesting and quirky part of his look was the two-ponytail hairstyle. Only Ranveer can carry it the way he did. The actor also posed for the photographers before entering the terminal.

Recently, Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone appeared on the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. A promo video where Deepika can be seen complaining to Bachchan about Ranveer, has gone viral. She said that her husband promised to cook her breakfast but never did. The 78-year-old veteran star called Ranveer and asked why he was not cooking for Deepika. Ranveer’s reply was heard on the line as he said, “Amitabh sir ne bol diya hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilaunga (Since Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette)."

On the work front, Ranveer is waiting for the release of the sports biopic, ‘83 co-starring Deepika. He has started shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. This marks Ranveer and Alia’s second collaboration after Gully Boy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here