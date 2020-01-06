Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh's Birthday Surprise For Deepika Padukone Gets Awry!

Ranveer Singh had planned to buy Deepika Padukone a top floor of a sea-facing apartment. He had even planned to invest in it on Deepika's name.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's Birthday Surprise For Deepika Padukone Gets Awry!
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned 34 on Sunday and hubby Ranveer Singh had planned to give her an extravagant birthday gift. Unfortunately, his plans went kaput as the gift got sold.

According to a Spotboye report, Ranveer had planned to buy his lady-love the top floor of a sea-facing apartment. He had even planned to invest in it on Deepika's name. However, the floor got sold out before he could book it.

Although, we are sure Ranveer will have a plan B to compensate for it too, and it might be even larger and grander.

Deepika, on the other hand is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika left no stone unturned to promote her films on various platforms. She even flew down to Lucknow with Ranveer to celebrate her birthday in a different way. She paid a visit to cafe Sheroes, which is run by acid attack survivors.

Earlier in the day, she started her birthday celebrations by cutting a cake presented by a fan among the paparazzi, at the Mumbai airport.

