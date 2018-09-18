English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh’s Bromance with Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty is Winning the Internet
Ranveer Singh is having a gala time on the sets of Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Sonu Sood. This photo says it all.
Actors Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are working together for the first time in Simmba. (Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)
Known to be the life of the sets in every film he does, Ranveer Singh’s enviable energy is infectious. Currently filming Simmba, which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty, the actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a heart-warming image of the film's lead trio from the sets.
The image shows him, Shetty and actor Sonu Sood having a fun moment. While Ranveer is dressed as the tough cop that he is playing in the film, he can be seen pulling off Sood’s ganjee to reveal his perfectly chiselled abs as a casually dressed Shetty grins, sitting on the other side.
“भाई from another आई !!!” Ranveer captioned the image.
Both Sood and Shetty also shared the image on their Instagram. Sood captioned it, “भाई from another आई❤❤ with my two brothers @itsrohitshetty & @ranveersingh ! When SHETTY SINGH & SOOD come together.”
Shetty, meanwhile, wrote, “Every Giant has a Child in him...I swear I’m making an Action Film
#simmba.”
The film, which marks the debut of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is Hindi the remake of the Telegu blockbuster Temper (2015). Starring NT Rama Rao Jr. and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, it was directed by Puri Jagannadh.
While Ranveer plays the angry young cop fighting for women safety, Sood is the film’s primary villain.
Set to release on December 28, Simmba brings together Ranveer, Sara, Sood and Shetty for the first time.
