Ranveer Singhs Celebrates 36 Years of India's World Cup Win, Shares BTS Videos from 83

Ranveer Singh shared a throwback video to celebrate India's maiden Cricket World Cup victory over West Indies in 1983.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
An image of Ranveer Singh, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated India's cricket World Cup victory 36 years ago by sharing a video featuring the iconic moment and some behind the scenes of his upcoming movie "83".

Ranveer captioned the video posted on Twitter on Tuesday: "Thirty six years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down! #ThisIs83."

"83", a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, will see the actor playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. His wife Deepika Padukone will play his on screen wife Romi Dev in 83.

The newlyweds continue to keep their romance going since their November 2018 wedding. Ranveer recently left cheesy comments on pictures his wife posted to Instagram from her latest photo shoot. The pictures show Deepika slay in a white tee and baggy silver pants paired with matching stilettos.

Deepika captioned one of the pictures as: “There’s no such thing as too much bling!” Ranveer was quick to comment, “Taught her well ! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu."

The photos have garnered over 20 lakh likes and several comments from Deepika's fans.

Read: Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit

Being directed by Kabir Khan and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem.

Its shoot is going on in London.

(With inputs from IANS)

