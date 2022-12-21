Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Co-star Radhika Bangia Gets Her 'Oppa' to Try This Kdrama Trend, Watch

Korean pop music and drama have taken over the world. Its super trendy music and storylines have a massive fandom across the globe. And now, it seems K-pop drama fever has seeped into Bollywood as well. Recently, Bollywood actress Radhika Bangia gave Ranveer Singh some Korean lessons and fans could not keep calm after seeing the cute exchange.

Radhika Bangia, who has worked in movies like Irada, Welcome Back and Gehraiyaan, to name a few, is a K-Pop fanatic. Radhika, who is now set to appear in Cirkus with Ranveer, posted a short behind-the-scenes video of her interaction with the actor as she teaches him a few Korean words. The video begins with Radhika addressing Ranveer Singh as “Oppa”, which translates to elder brother/male friend.

Ranveer too repeats the word. The actress then greets him and says, “Annyeonghaseyo”, which means hello. Ranveer quickly adds, “Saranghae (I love you)." The caption for the video read, “Happy to be K-Drama and K-Pop influence to Ranveer Singh."

As soon as she posted the video, fans and admirers flocked to the comment section. One fan wrote, “Badhiya. You go girl. Poore Bollywood ko K-Drama fan bana do (Great. Make Bollywood a K-drama fan)”. Another user asked, “Did he know that he was saying I love you in Korean?” One more user wrote, “Want to see Taehyung and Ranveer’s collab. Same vibe."

Check out the video here-

The makers of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Cirkus recently released a new song- Aashiqui. The peppy number is an ode to the 1960s as the visuals and the dance can instantly teleport one to that era. The song is sung by Badshah and Amrita Singh. Cirkus is helmed by Rohit Shetty, written by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar. The comedy-drama is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

