Ranveer Singh's IncInk Collaborates with Kaam Bhaari for Ganesh Chaturthi Track Ganpati Aala Re
Kaam Bhaari's lyrics and the upbeat music beautifully encompasses our excitement as we welcome Ganpati Bappa and the downpour of rain that promises to wash away all our sorrows and misgivings.
Image of Ranveer Singh, Kaam Bhaari, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh released rapper Kaam Bhaari's festive Marathi song "Ganpati aala re" in Mumbai on Monday.
"The celebration in the message of this song is supported by the musical elements that form the track. Kaam Bhaari's lyrics and the upbeat music beautifully encompasses our excitement as we welcome Ganpati Bappa and the downpour of rain that promises to wash away all our sorrows and misgivings, leaving only a ray of hope and positivity in all our hearts," Ranveer said.
Ranveer added that the in the video "Kaam Bhaari walks through a forest and prays to the beautiful clay idol, nestled in the lush greens within his city, with the simple aim to preserve our environment and lovingly nurture all our fellow beings, celebrating each form of life: human, animal and Mother nature".
Kaam Bhaari, known for his thought-provoking lyrics, is supported in his hopeful message by the visuals of the song, which was released by filmmaker Navzar Eranee's music label, IncInk Records.
On the Bollywood front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's "'83", a film on India's 1983 World Cup win in cricket.
Watch Ganpati Aala Re music video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- Sara Ali Khan Replaced by Radhika Madan in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium?
- Geeta Phogat Announces Pregnancy News on Social Media
- US Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Dumped Out by Belinda Bencic in Last 16
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9