Ranveer Singh’s Fans Send Him Special Surprise as He Completes 10 Years in the Industry

Ranveer Singh, who made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) recently completed his 10 years in the industry. Ranveer got overwhelmed as his fans have sent him a special surprise. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen watching a clip made by his fans, where they are dancing to a special song called Ranveer Wala Song.

In the clip, his fans can be seen doing his signature dance moves and praising the actor. The video has left Ranveer emotional. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Just too sweet ! My beloved fans created a music video for me ! Simply the best gift ever ! Thank you Ranveerians for making me feel so special! I love you (sic).”

The actor is not only known for his power-packed performances but also his fashion picks and sartorial choices. Recently, the actor won GQ India's Most Stylish Award for 2020 for creating a revolution in menswear fashion in India. His style statement has always been the talk of the town.

Taking to his social media handle, he reposted the GQ India special edition cover. The caption of the post has a long note which reads, “The winner of our Most Stylish award has redefined the boundaries of Indian menswear with his sartorial choices that reflect a mercurial avant-garde personality.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer has a long list of projects in his pipeline. From Kabir Khan’s ’83 to Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, where he plays a double role for the first time, the actor will be seen entertaining his audience in the upcoming year. He also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar waiting for release.