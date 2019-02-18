LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ranveer Singh's Flamboyant Side Often Hides His Depth and Gravitas, Says Zoya Akhtar

Zoya, who first worked with Ranveer in Dil Dhadakane Do, says the actor's flamboyant persona in real life often hides his depth and gravitas.

PTI

February 18, 2019
Murad in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy could not be more different from the flamboyant persona of Ranveer Singh, but director Zoya Akhtar says it was not difficult for the actor to play the role of a sensitive rapper in the film.

Zoya, who first worked with Ranveer in Dil Dhadakane Do, says his flamboyant side often hides his depth and gravitas.

"Of course, we only see the flamboyant side, but Ranveer is also very sensitive, extremely perceptive and nuanced. He is nuanced as a person and as an actor. I have a deep friendship with him and I know he is capable of a lot of sensitivity. So I found it easy to tap into that. He is a great actor and I don't think there is anything that he can't do," Zoya told PTI in an interview.

Asked whether his excessive energy maybe part of an image, Zoya said, "No, that's him. He is a complete package."

The director said it was great to know that people were praising Ranveer, Alia and other actors' performances in the film because they had really worked hard on the project.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy continued to rule the domestic ticket windows on Sunday as it collected a total of Rs 72.45 crore at the box office during the first weekend of the release.

The film is expected to eclipse he earnings of Zoya’s earlier films in the first week itself. “#GullyBoy benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3, ₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon] Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [₹ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [₹ 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

