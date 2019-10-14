Ranveer Singh Got His Eyes on Deepika Padukone in Throwback Pic, She Says '7 Years on, Nothing's Changed'
Ranveer Singh gave his fans fodder for laughter yet again on social media as he posted a throwback picture from the sets of his film, featuring Deepika Padukone.
image of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram
Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a hilarious throwback picture from the sets of his superhit film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), with Deepika Padukone. Interesting thing being, the way Ranveer looks at Deepika has caught everyone's attention.
Read: Ranveer Singh Goes Bare Chested at Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Deepika Padukone Asks if He Used All of Her Bronzer
Sharing the pic featuring the two actors in between breaks on the film sets, Ranveer wrote on social media, "No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela." The image shows Ranveer sort of looking at Deepika's waist, although it could be because of the angle from where the image is taken. But, the fact that Ranveer owned up to his sly stare is commendable. In fact, the image and Ranveer's caption won many hearts on social media, with the likes of Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood celebrities reacting to it with love and affection.
Read: Kareena Kapoor Says She'll be 'Happiest Girl in World' If Alia Bhatt Becomes Her Sister-in-law
Deepika taunted Ranveer when she mentioned, "& 7 years on nothing has changed!❤️ #eyesonme #eyesonyou."
Check out the image below:
On the movies front, both Ranveer and Deepika have wrapped up shoot of their forthcoming film '83. It was recently speculated that Ranveer's heroine in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been finalised. Shalini Pandey, who played the role of Prreti in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy is anticipated to have been cast for the role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from this, he is also working on Takht.
Deepika, on the other hand, has Chhapaak releasing in January 2020. Recently, appearing at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela event in Mumbai, Deepika hinted at her upcoming project. Deepika said, "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's quite dark but still in the romance space."
Read: Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas
- Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Momoa Come Together at Film Festival
- This is The End: What is up With Fortnite And Why Are You Staring at a Blank Screen
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria
- Dalljiet Kaur First Contestant to be Evicted from Bigg Boss 13