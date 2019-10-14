Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranveer Singh Got His Eyes on Deepika Padukone in Throwback Pic, She Says '7 Years on, Nothing's Changed'

Ranveer Singh gave his fans fodder for laughter yet again on social media as he posted a throwback picture from the sets of his film, featuring Deepika Padukone.

News18.com

October 14, 2019
Ranveer Singh Got His Eyes on Deepika Padukone in Throwback Pic, She Says '7 Years on, Nothing's Changed'
image of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram

Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a hilarious throwback picture from the sets of his superhit film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), with Deepika Padukone. Interesting thing being, the way Ranveer looks at Deepika has caught everyone's attention.

Sharing the pic featuring the two actors in between breaks on the film sets, Ranveer wrote on social media, "No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela." The image shows Ranveer sort of looking at Deepika's waist, although it could be because of the angle from where the image is taken. But, the fact that Ranveer owned up to his sly stare is commendable. In fact, the image and Ranveer's caption won many hearts on social media, with the likes of Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood celebrities reacting to it with love and affection.

Deepika taunted Ranveer when she mentioned, "& 7 years on nothing has changed!❤️ #eyesonme #eyesonyou."

Check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram

No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the movies front, both Ranveer and Deepika have wrapped up shoot of their forthcoming film '83. It was recently speculated that Ranveer's heroine in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been finalised. Shalini Pandey, who played the role of Prreti in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy is anticipated to have been cast for the role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from this, he is also working on Takht.

Deepika, on the other hand, has Chhapaak releasing in January 2020. Recently, appearing at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela event in Mumbai, Deepika hinted at her upcoming project. Deepika said, "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's quite dark but still in the romance space."

