Ranveer Singh's Grandfather's Style Game is on Point, See Pic

Ranveer Singh shared a snap of his maternal grandfather on Instagram showing how fashion and styling runs in the family. In the pic, Ranveer's grandfather sports a fedora hat and spectacles with a gold chain. The image is being loved by many of actor's fans and comparisons are being drawn between the two.

Take a look.

Ranveer recently returned to Mumbai from Bangalore with Deepika Padukone. The two were seen twinning in black T-shirts and blue denims as they snapped leaving the airport for their home. They both sported trendy white sneakers and covered their face with breathing mask amid coronavirus scare.

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his much-hyped next, Kabir Khan's 83, which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, he essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humourous entertainer that has Ranveer playing a Gujarati.