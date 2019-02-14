English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Rave Reviews, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Addar Love Fails
A treat for all the couples on Valentine's Day, this Thursday is an extravagance for cinegoers. The much anticipated film Gully Boy is out there and Zoya Akhtar's directorial is receiving an overwhelming response from all corners. Likewise, 2018's viral wink also made it to the screens but unlike Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film, Oru Addar Love hasn't lived up to its hype. If you plan to Netflix and chill, the OTT platform served its audience with their Valentine's Day special Isn't It Romantic starring Priyanka Chopra.
While critics and audiences are busy judging the new films, Kangana Ranaut revealed details about her sophomore project as a filmmaker. This time it isn't a historical drama but a biopic based on the real-life of the actress herself. Talking of real life, today we also learnt that MCU's black panther might not be entirely fictional. Confused much?
Bringing the life on street rappers on screen Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy moved on from displaying the charmed lives of the elite. Spinning an inspirational story from the dark reality of underground rappers Divine and Naezy Ranveer Singh brings his character to life. News18's Priyanka Sinha Jha gave 4.5/5 stars to the film and called it an evocative true-life story that could well be the best modern fairytale film to come out of Mumbai.
Gully Boy Movie Review: Ranveer-Alia Film Combining Dreams & Reality is Nothing Short of Magical
Taking cues from other rom-com films, Isn’t It Romantic takes a satirical look at all such previous films and tries using those done-to-death plot points in its favour. However, oversimplification kills the whole satirical set-up. RohitVats of News18 thinks the film is a novel thought but it doesn’t hold on to the initial energy.
Isn’t It Romantic Movie Review: Prisoner of the Stereotypes It Makes Fun Of
A treat to south cinegoers the school life romance is brought to life by Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof with Oru Adaar Love. Having a below average rating, Meera Manu of News18 writes, "everything has been planned conveniently to suit a violent ending. What could have turned into an engaging tale of teenage realisation ends up nowhere. It’s a lost opportunity."
Oru Adaar Love Movie Review: Priya Prakash Varrier’s Viral Wink Goes In Vain
Today we also learnt that a real life black panther has been spotted in nearly a century. What makes their appearance even more interesting is the location. This rare species was spotted in Africa, which is also the fictional place where Marvel's superhero Black Panther resides. After extensive research, the Institute for Conservation Research of the San Diego Zoo Global and the Loisaba Conservancy in Kenya confirmed the existence of black leopards.
Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
After making way for the nepotism debate in Bollywood, and calling out the members from film fraternity for allegedly ignoring her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Kangana Ranaut has announced her next directorial project. Talking to a portal she confirmed the news and said her biopic is not going to be a propaganda film instead it will be a sincere and heartfelt account of her journey so far.
Kangana Ranaut to Direct Her Own Biopic, Says 'It's Not a Propaganda Film'
