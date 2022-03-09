Ranveer Singh's Hilarious 'Gucci Talks' With Paparazzi Send Internet into Frenzy; Watch

We often see actor Ranveer Singh create a major fashion moment. His fashion sense can only be described as fearless. From making a statement in Muppet pajamas and a shiny printed robe to slaying in a pinstriped suit and a skirt, Ranveer has become quite popular for his bold, daring style that turns heads and gets people talking.

Even though people have, time and again, poked fun at his unconventional looks, Ranveer is unfazed by the criticism. The actor was once again clicked at his ‘atrangi’ best as he wore a printed Gucci co-ord set featuring a shirt and a pair of shorts. While posing, Ranveer was heard complimenting a photographer who was presumably wearing the same brand. “Waah! Gucci, Gucci mast hai," Ranveer said in a video, which has now gone viral on Instagram.

Most recently, Ranveer took part in the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022 that featured some big names including Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen, and more. Earlier, Ranveer took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture with ace basketball player, LeBron James. In the picture, the two stars were seen holding hands. Ranveer called it a precision moment and wrote, “The King and I !!! @kingjames. What a precious moment. I’m shook!”

For the unversed, the Sooryavanshi actor is the current ambassador for NBA India. He was also announced as a part of the Team Walton roster. The All-Star Celebrity Game features several actors, singers, athletes, and other celebrities.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pipeline.

