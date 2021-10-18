Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Reply to Vidyut Jammwal's Version of Tattad Tattad From Sanak is Winning Hearts

Sanak- Hope Under Siege featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal has steered its way to the audience’s hearts with its release on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Post the film’s release, Vidyut posted an interesting and unique video on his social media showcasing all the action and ‘maar dhaad’ from the movie, but in Ranveer Singh’s Tattad Tattad style.

The video features action sequences from the movie with the backdrop of Ranveer’s popular song from Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela. While Vidyut tagged Ranveer on the video, the latter was pleasantly surprised to see the new version of Tattad Tattad.

Also Read: Sanak Movie Review: A Clichéd Action Film, But Vidyut Jammwal Has His Moments

Ranveer replied to Vidyut on social media mentioning, “Hahahahaha !! This is so wild!! 😅😅😅🔥🔥🔥 what imagination! Love it! Badass alert 🚨 💀 !! Taking names and kickin’ ass!!!!!"

Hahahahaha !! This is so wild !! 😅😅😅🔥🔥🔥 what imagination ! Love it ! Badass alert 🚨 💀 !! Taking names and kickin’ ass !!!!!— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 16, 2021

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who made her Bollywood debut), Sanak- Hope Under Siege is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and is streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is all set to make his television debut with the quiz reality show, The Big Picture. The show premiered on Colors TV on October 16. Besides improving the general knowledge of viewers, the show also promises loads of entertainment filled with wonderful moments. Dubbed as a “unique quiz show”, The Big Picture will feature contestants from varied backgrounds trying to answer tricky questions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.