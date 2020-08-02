Ranveer Singh's Instagram Live Prompts Karan Johar's Social Media Comeback

Ranveer Singh shared an Instagram live session with fans on Saturday to celebrate his favourite English football club Arsenal's FA Cup victory.

Arsenal won a record-extending 14th FA Cup title after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final at the Wembley Stadium. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help them fight back from 1-0 down after Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in the lead in the fifth minute.

As Ranveer came live on social media for a few moments to celebrate his team's victory, close friend Karan Johar also joined in the Gully Boy actor's session and posted some LOL emojis in the comments section, reported zoomentertainment.com.

During the first months of the lockdown period, Karan was quite active on social media and was constantly sharing videos and pictures featuring his two kids Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. However, post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, Karan was laying low on social media to seemingly avoid trolling and offensive comments on his feed.

Many had blamed Karan for favouring star kids in the Hindi film industry as insider vs outsider debate came back into the limelight after Sushant's death.

Meanwhile, it was also alleged that Karan had a private IG account as well which was shown to followed by a very few people that included Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

Karan has also been summoned for questioning in Sushant's death case by Mumbai Police.