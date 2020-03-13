Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Have Interchanged Release Dates

Yash Raj Films and Excel Entertainments recently put out a joint statement declaring that their films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Toofaan, respectively, will be released on interchanged dates. Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh will now release on October 2 and sports drama Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar will be released on September 18, 2020.

“In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra 6 Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020,” the statement read. Farhan Akhtar, star and producer of the Toofan also shared the statement on Twitter.

#Toofaan will now release on 18th September, 2020 pic.twitter.com/l4X4fRlF0m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 13, 2020

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh had opened up about his character. “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices,” he said.

The film will be directed by Divyang Thakkar and will also star Shalini Pandey, Aparshakti Khurrana, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Toofaan on the other hand, will be Farhan Akhtar's collaboration with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Mrunal Thakur will be playing the lead role opposite Farhan Akhtar.

