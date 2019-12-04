Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look Out, Kapil Sharma Invites Good Newwz Team at 3am
Ranveer Singh is giving off Gujarati vibes in first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Kapil Sharma invites Akshay Kumar and team of Good Newwz to visit his show at 3am. Find out more in today's entertainment roundup.
Ranveer Singh's first look as a Gujarati man from Jayeshbhai Jordaar was unveiled today and seems like the actor, once again, has slipped into the skin of his character effortlessly. He seems to have shed weight for the film too. Reportedly, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about how judgmental the society is about women.
Read: Ranveer Singh Gives off Perfect Gujarati Vibes in Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look
Kapil Sharma has invited Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani to come for promotions of their forthcoming feature Good Newwz on his show. But the comedy crew had a special request. Kapil and his team want Akshay and his film cast to shoot for the show at 3am in the morning. Kapil even put out a small video making his request public.
Read: At 3 AM, Kapil Sharma Invites Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz Team to Come on His Show
Game of Thrones season 8 ended with Daenarys' lover/nephew Jon Snow, the rightful heir to the Targaryen crown, stabbing her to death in the Iron Throne room to prevent her from further acts of destruction. However, Kit Harrington revealed on the series finale's Blu-ray/DVD commentary that Jon Snow aka Aegon did not enter the throne room with a pre-planned motive of murdering Danaerys.
Read: Kit Harrington Reveals why Jon Snow Killed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones
Asim Riaz was not a popular name before his participation in Bigg Boss 13. However, the lad has created a huge fan following and giving some competition to other house inmates. The young model has recently broken the record of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde. Riaz's fans started the trend #UnstoppableAsim on internet, which has reportedly crossed over 1 million tweets.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Trend #UnstoppableAsim Crosses 1mn Tweets, Breaks Shilpa Shinde's Records
Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 releases on Christmas and the actors and makers of the film are busy with the promotional activities and the team recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the same. Salman Khan was accompanied by his on screen wife Sonakshi Sinha and brother Arbaaz Khan.
Read: Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep Visit Kapil Sharma’s Show with Dabangg 3 Team
