Ranveer Singh's Khilji Chills with Gabbar Singh and Mogambo in Bollywood Gangsta Party, See Pic

Ranveer Singh posted a photo of animated versions of some of the most famous Bollywood villains. The photo showed Kancha Cheena from Agneepath and Gabbar Singh from Sholay engaged in arm wrestling as Sultan Mirza, crime master Gogo, Shakal and Mogambo cheer them on. Ranveer himself joins them in his Khilji avatar from Padmaavat.

Sultan Mirza was a gangster in the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Crime Master Gogo is a funny villain from Andaz Apna Apna. Shakaal was a hi-tech villain in Shaan (1980), while Mogambo is the famous bad man from Mr India.

Ranveer went into a hibernating mode amid the coronavirus lockdown, but seems to be back on social media now. His previous two posts on Instagram were tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who passed away at the end of April.

"After hibernating for very long, I am back," he said in a recent live chat as he went on to share that the lockdown has been "emotionally challenging" as he didn't anticipate it to go on this long.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the the release of his biographical sports drama '83, which is based on the life of Kapil Dev. It is directed by Kabir Khan and will also feature Deepika Padukone in the lead. With the coronavirus lockdown, the release of the film has been delayed.

