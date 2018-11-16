Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai House Gets Lit Up to Welcome New Bride Deepika Padukone, See Pics

Mumbai: Earlier visuals from outside the residence of Ranveer Singh. He tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. pic.twitter.com/yzOvvL4Rqx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Now man and wife after their grand wedding at Italy’s Villa del Balbianello, which overlooks the scenic Lake Como, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are slated to return to Mumbai on November 16.To welcome the newlyweds back home, Ranveer’s Mumbai residence has been beautifully lit up. News agency ANI tweeted several images from outside Ranveer’s home, which is now decked up, waiting for the arrival of Bollywood’s latest power-couple.See the photos here:After what seemed like an endless wait, the Deepika and Ranveer finally shared two images of their wedding—one each from the Konkani ceremony and the Anand Karaj—on Thursday evening, which have since taken the nation by storm.Dressed from head-to-toe in Sabyasachi’s regal clothes and statement jewellery, the couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Upon their return to India, DeepVeer are expected make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.After keeping their fans guessing for months, Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding dates on social media on October 21.