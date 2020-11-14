Ranveer Singh's Mush-filled Wish to Deepika Padukone: 'Happy 2nd Anniversary Meri Gudiya'

This year Diwali is extra special for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as it coincides with their second wedding anniversary. Ranveer began the day with a love-filled post dedicated to his wife, alongwith unseen photos from their wedding in Italy.

He the pictures with Deepika on Instagram, along with a sweet message for her, "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone." The romantic pictures show Ranveer in a floral white kurta-pyjama paired with a peach Nehru jacket, while Deepika is seen a white floral kurta-churidar. The pictures seem to be from their pre-wedding functions.

Several friends and fans wished them a happy anniversary in the comments section, including Harrdy Sandhu, Preity Zinta, Tiger Shroff and Bipasha Basu.

Deepika also shared the same photos and said, "Two peas in a pod... Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me..."

Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot in a highly-guarded wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018l, after months of speulation around the wedding date. The two had been dating for around six years before they took the plunge. The couple has featured in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies together: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will next be seen in '83, baseed on India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983.