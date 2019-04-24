English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
Surveen Chawla recalled an incident from her pregnancy days when she met Ranveer Singh, who predicted that her child will grow up to be a rapper.
Image: Ranveer Singh, Surveen Chawla/Instagram
You will never be able to guess where, when and how Ranveer Singh will surprise you next, but he will. Recently, Surveen Chawla revealed, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, that Ranveer has predicted that her baby will grow up to become a rapper.
Surveen recalled her days when she was pregnant with her baby and what Ranveer told her when he bumped into her outside an event. Surveen revealed a conversation with Ranveer, who was accompanied by Deepika Padukone for the event, about the profession/hobby of her to-be-child.
She told the entertainment network, "It was a small moment where I had just seen Gully Boy and loved his performance and the movie, so I was just telling him how wonderful he was. He quipped ‘you loved it matlab rapper paida hoga.’ (You loved Gully Boy means your child will be a rapper). I told him ‘hoga ya hogi pata nahi’ (I don't know whether it will be a he or a she) but it was a small moment."
This is not the first time that Ranveer took people by complete surprise. Earlier in February, Ranveer was performing to the songs of his film Gully Boy and after he completed his set, the actor jumped into the crowd, unannounced. People were reportedly hurt in the incident.
For Surveen, she announced the arrival of her baby-girl Eva with husband Akshay Thakker on April 20. It is a long way before the child picks up the skill of rapping, but Ranveer may come in handy later in life.
