Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today

Surveen Chawla recalled an incident from her pregnancy days when she met Ranveer Singh, who predicted that her child will grow up to be a rapper.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
Image: Ranveer Singh, Surveen Chawla/Instagram
Loading...
You will never be able to guess where, when and how Ranveer Singh will surprise you next, but he will. Recently, Surveen Chawla revealed, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, that Ranveer has predicted that her baby will grow up to become a rapper.

Surveen recalled her days when she was pregnant with her baby and what Ranveer told her when he bumped into her outside an event. Surveen revealed a conversation with Ranveer, who was accompanied by Deepika Padukone for the event, about the profession/hobby of her to-be-child.

She told the entertainment network, "It was a small moment where I had just seen Gully Boy and loved his performance and the movie, so I was just telling him how wonderful he was. He quipped ‘you loved it matlab rapper paida hoga.’ (You loved Gully Boy means your child will be a rapper). I told him ‘hoga ya hogi pata nahi’ (I don't know whether it will be a he or a she) but it was a small moment."

This is not the first time that Ranveer took people by complete surprise. Earlier in February, Ranveer was performing to the songs of his film Gully Boy and after he completed his set, the actor jumped into the crowd, unannounced. People were reportedly hurt in the incident.

For Surveen, she announced the arrival of her baby-girl Eva with husband Akshay Thakker on April 20. It is a long way before the child picks up the skill of rapping, but Ranveer may come in handy later in life.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram