Ranveer Singh's Reaction to Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's Look Test for YJHD is 'Cute'

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) completes seven years of its release. Deepika Padukone, who played the female lead, celebrated the day with a social media post. She shared two images with her co-star in the film, Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir’s character was called Bunny and Deepika played Naina Talwar in the film.

She captioned the post as, “Our very first look test... ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar#7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani”.

What caught the attention of one and all was Deepika’s actor husband, Ranveer Singh’s reaction, who wrote, “Cuuuute” in the comments.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The project was bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Karan also posted a special video on his Twitter handle to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the film, “It's been 7whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!(sic.),”he wrote.

Meanwhile, Deepika, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will next be seen in sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. ‘83 is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will essay the then Team India captain and Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

