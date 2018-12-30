Ranveer Singh's Simmba Continues to Roar at the Box Office, Earns 23 Crore on Day 2

#Simmba roars on Day 2... While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 12.60%... Expected to score big numbers today... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: ₹ 44.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which became the biggest opener in Ranveer Singh's career on Friday, continued strong on Day 2 as well. The action-comedy earned Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, taking the total box office collection up to Rs 44 crore in two days.The film, starring Ranveer as a corrupt cop and Sara Ali Khan as his love interest, opened to mixed reviews, but seems to have hit home with the masses. Its box office collections are expected to show growth through the extended New Year weekend. It is being anticipated that if all goes well, the film will cross the 100 crore mark by Tuesday.As the film does great business, Sara was snapped distributing sweets outside a Mumbai temple. Take a look:Ranveer, on his part, was seen quietly visiting theatres on Friday to check out the audience's reaction first hand, and was quite elated with the response. The actor has now left for a New Year vacation with wife Deepika Padukone.