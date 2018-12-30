English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh's Simmba Continues to Roar at the Box Office, Earns 23 Crore on Day 2
Rohit Shetty's Simmba is being lapped up by the audiences, earning Rs 44 crore in two days. It's box office collection is expected to grow over the New Year extended weekend.
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan attend the trailer launch of their Bollywood film 'Simmba' in Mumbai on December 3, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which became the biggest opener in Ranveer Singh's career on Friday, continued strong on Day 2 as well. The action-comedy earned Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, taking the total box office collection up to Rs 44 crore in two days.
The film, starring Ranveer as a corrupt cop and Sara Ali Khan as his love interest, opened to mixed reviews, but seems to have hit home with the masses. Its box office collections are expected to show growth through the extended New Year weekend. It is being anticipated that if all goes well, the film will cross the 100 crore mark by Tuesday.
As the film does great business, Sara was snapped distributing sweets outside a Mumbai temple. Take a look:
Ranveer, on his part, was seen quietly visiting theatres on Friday to check out the audience's reaction first hand, and was quite elated with the response. The actor has now left for a New Year vacation with wife Deepika Padukone.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
#Simmba roars on Day 2... While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 12.60%... Expected to score big numbers today... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: ₹ 44.05 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018
The film, starring Ranveer as a corrupt cop and Sara Ali Khan as his love interest, opened to mixed reviews, but seems to have hit home with the masses. Its box office collections are expected to show growth through the extended New Year weekend. It is being anticipated that if all goes well, the film will cross the 100 crore mark by Tuesday.
As the film does great business, Sara was snapped distributing sweets outside a Mumbai temple. Take a look:
Ranveer, on his part, was seen quietly visiting theatres on Friday to check out the audience's reaction first hand, and was quite elated with the response. The actor has now left for a New Year vacation with wife Deepika Padukone.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results