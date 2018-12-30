LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ranveer Singh's Simmba Continues to Roar at the Box Office, Earns 23 Crore on Day 2

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is being lapped up by the audiences, earning Rs 44 crore in two days. It's box office collection is expected to grow over the New Year extended weekend.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's Simmba Continues to Roar at the Box Office, Earns 23 Crore on Day 2
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan attend the trailer launch of their Bollywood film 'Simmba' in Mumbai on December 3, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which became the biggest opener in Ranveer Singh's career on Friday, continued strong on Day 2 as well. The action-comedy earned Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, taking the total box office collection up to Rs 44 crore in two days.




The film, starring Ranveer as a corrupt cop and Sara Ali Khan as his love interest, opened to mixed reviews, but seems to have hit home with the masses. Its box office collections are expected to show growth through the extended New Year weekend. It is being anticipated that if all goes well, the film will cross the 100 crore mark by Tuesday.

As the film does great business, Sara was snapped distributing sweets outside a Mumbai temple. Take a look:



Ranveer, on his part, was seen quietly visiting theatres on Friday to check out the audience's reaction first hand, and was quite elated with the response. The actor has now left for a New Year vacation with wife Deepika Padukone.



