Ranveer Singh's Super Romantic Reply to Deepika Padukone's Comment on His Photo is Winning Hearts

That Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are unabashed about their social media PDA is a given. The Bollywood couple frequently put their love for each other on display on Instagram in the form of poses, photos and comments. The pair has made followers blush with their adorable PDA yet again, courtesy their latest conversation on Instagram.

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of photos of himself wearing a grey suit and a neon coat over it. While the actor looked dapper in the pose, wearing a pair of quirky red shades, it is his wife's comment that made the post more interesting.

Deepika commented, "Going where?" and Ranveer came up with a romantic reply, "Jahan tu le chale." His reply got a lot of love from fans who found their Insta exchange extremely cute. One follower wrote, "as a wife, I can say this is the best answer and the cutest ever."

A lot of their celeb friends also dropped comments on Ranveer's post. Neena Gupta praised Ranveer's new look, comedian Tanmay Bhatt wrote, "I want to rub my first born child on your face."

Ranveer is working on the film Kabir Khan is making on the 1983 World Cup win, playing Kapil Dev onscreen. Kabir's wife Mini Mathur referred to him as 'kaps' in her comment. She said, "Spectacular you look kaps!!!"

There was another instance of Ranveer showing his love for Deepika on social media recently. He shared a throwback photo of himself and Deepika from the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. In the picture, he could be seen looking at Deepika's waist during a break from the shoot. She commented on his post, "And 7 years on, nothing has changed! #eyesonme #eyesonyou."

Deepika recently stunned on the magazine cover shoot of Harper's Bazaar. From elegant gowns to formal pantsuits, she looked glamorous in every image shared by the actress on Instagram and Ranveer could not help but post comments on all images that he could. Responding to one close-up image of Deepika, Ranveer wrote, "Aur paas", while to another image he commented, "This is the ‘Is this any time to come home?’ glare."

