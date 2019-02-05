English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh's Surprise Crowd Dive Shocks Fans, Hurts Some at Lakme Fashion Week
Ranveer was performing to the songs of his upcoming film Gully Boy. After completing his set, the actor jumped into the crowd, unannounced.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Everyone likes a jumping jack, not an unnecessarily-throwing-himself-at-random-people jack. Ranveer Singh is one of those few high energy celebrities who can even light up your dull Monday mornings. However, this was not the case when he turned up at a Lakme Fashion Week event in Mumbai on Sunday.
Ranveer was performing to the songs of his upcoming film Gully Boy on an outdoor stage at the Lakme Fashion Week venue. After completing his set, the actor took off his rapper’s hat and sunglasses and jumped into the crowd, unannounced.
People, who were awestruck at seeing the actor up-close, were busy recording his performance on their mobile devices. No one saw the muscular Ranveer diving at them, not until their cameras faded to black with the actor’s oncoming body!
Reports in newspapers claimed that people were hurt and a few women were seen lying on the floor after taking a fall. There are no confirmed stories, however, about the actor on whether he sustained any injuries following his heroic dive.
Ranveer’s Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to release on February 14. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and traces the journey of aspiring musicians from the slums of Mumbai. Gully Boy takes inspiration from the real life story of rappers Divine and Naezy.
WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics. pic.twitter.com/S7wZ7x7huL— ہمالی (@Oxynom) February 5, 2019
