English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh's Top 10 Quotes From The News18 Rising India Summit
This is what Ranveer Singh had to say at the News18 Rising India Summit
Ranveer Singh
Actor Ranveer Singh, who most recently made waves with his portrayal of Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, was present at the News18 Rising India Summit, where he spoke at a free-flowing session moderated by Rajeev Masand. Here are some of the things he said.
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- 'Boots Up'! Kevin Pietersen Plays His Last Game, Reveals Post Retirement Plans
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School