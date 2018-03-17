GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh's Top 10 Quotes From The News18 Rising India Summit

This is what Ranveer Singh had to say at the News18 Rising India Summit

News18.com

Updated:March 17, 2018, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh's Top 10 Quotes From The News18 Rising India Summit
Ranveer Singh
Actor Ranveer Singh, who most recently made waves with his portrayal of Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, was present at the News18 Rising India Summit, where he spoke at a free-flowing session moderated by Rajeev Masand. Here are some of the things he said.

Ranveer1

Ranveer2

Ranveer3

Ranveer4

Ranveer5

Ranveer6

Ranveer7

Ranveer8

Ranveer9

Ranveer10

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You