Ranveer Singh’s Viral Nude Photoshoot Pics Spark Memefest On Social Media

Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot for Paper Magazine has initiated a flood of memes on social media platforms. Known for his eccentric sartorial choices, the 37-year-old actor went bare in his latest shoot for a magazine. The pictures feature the 83 actor flaunting his chiselled body as he posed for the cameras. The pictures certainly left netizens in a tizzy and the reactions have been quite riotous.

Ranveer’s latest photoshoot is a tribute to the seventies pop icon Burt Reynolds who also went nude in 1972 for a photoshoot with Cosmopolitan magazine. The pictures have been praised and complimented by the actor’s fans on social media, but there are also some creative meme makers who have used Ranveer’s pictures to make hilarious posts. Let us take a look at some of them:

This meme shows how the Gully Boy actor took the lyrics for the movie’s song Apna Time Ayega quite seriously. Sharing the lyrics of the song the user wrote, “Ranveer Singh took the lyrics seriously.”

Ranveer Singh took the lyrics seriously. pic.twitter.com/oPpNqiqVnM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 21, 2022

Won't Lie, those Ranveer Singh images are absolute fire❤️‍ He's such a beautiful man, truly someone secure with himself can do this#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/hi5yc0lYH5 — कंगना-शैलपुत्री (@KangsterLiberal) July 21, 2022

Another user shared this dialogue of Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose where she encourages young people to take nude pictures of themselves. Sharing the dialogue, the user added, “Ranveer Singh took Moira’s advice seriously.”

Ranveer Singh took Moira's advice seriously pic.twitter.com/5UK0NRgtxW — Punnu  (@queer_baeting) July 22, 2022

Commenting on Ranveer’s loud and unique taste in clothing as the user wrote, “When Deepika Padukone did not give her costumes for photoshoot, Ranveer Singh did photoshoot naked.”

When @deepikapadukone

Not giving her costumes for photoshoot#RanveerSingh he did photoshoot with nude @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/05hzg6Gieu — saikiran mandapuri (@saikiranM8721) July 21, 2022

Another tweet read, “Y’all complained about Ranveer Singh’s clothes. You deserve to see him without them now. This is all on you.”

After seeing Ranveer Singh's photoshoot

Me to him :- pic.twitter.com/n7giQRvXk5 — Sanu✨ (@selectable69) July 22, 2022

“They said don’t wear such clothes, he took their advice too seriously. Why should I suffer,” read another tweet.

They said don’t wear such clothes, he took their advice too seriously #ranveersingh Why only i should suffer pic.twitter.com/DXclZdZ6CA — TRP king (@sid80dude) July 22, 2022

A pose struck by Ranveer for the photoshoot reminded a user of how cockroaches lie on the ground when one switches on the lights at night.

#RanveerSingh Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8 — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022

The picture was also photoshopped to depict how spiders might trap their prey.

Some found the pictures a representation of how one’s bank balance looks after they have shopped a lot.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer’s latest photoshoot and their subsequent memefication?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here