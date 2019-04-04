LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless

Ranveer Singh has paid tribute to Will Smith in a recent Instagram video. Watch here.

News18.com

April 4, 2019
Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
Ranveer Singh has paid tribute to Will Smith in a recent Instagram video. Watch here.
Ranveer Singh was at the receiving end of some love and praise from Hollywood star Will Smith for his performance in Gully Boy. On Smith's show Bucket List, the actor came up with a special episode on his journey to Bollywood and how much he was fascinated and in love with Indian cinema.

Like Smith, Ranveer posted a tribute video for the rapper-actor-comedian, showing his admiration for Big Will in his own peculiar way. In the video, Ranveer pulls off some robotic moves, coupled with ‘90s style Govinda moves, while a sequence of images appear in the background. The images of aliens and Smith that come and go behind him, remind us of Smith's famed character from Men In Black. He also seems to stand in space in the video, which is enhanced by CGI to look like one.

Ranveer is dressed in a black suit with dark glasses, looking like Smith's character from the film, who fights extraterrestrial threats on Earth.

Ranveer captioned the video as, "बिग विली स्टाइल 🕶 @willsmith."



Marking his debut in Bollywood, Smith has shot for a song sequence with the cast of Student of the Year 2, which is directed by Punit Malhotra. Ranveer, on the other hand, has launched his independent music label called IncInk that aims to promote indie music artists in India. Ranveer is also preparing for his role as Kapil Dev in '83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.

