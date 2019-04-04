English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
Ranveer Singh has paid tribute to Will Smith in a recent Instagram video. Watch here.
Ranveer Singh has paid tribute to Will Smith in a recent Instagram video. Watch here.
Loading...
Ranveer Singh was at the receiving end of some love and praise from Hollywood star Will Smith for his performance in Gully Boy. On Smith's show Bucket List, the actor came up with a special episode on his journey to Bollywood and how much he was fascinated and in love with Indian cinema.
Like Smith, Ranveer posted a tribute video for the rapper-actor-comedian, showing his admiration for Big Will in his own peculiar way. In the video, Ranveer pulls off some robotic moves, coupled with ‘90s style Govinda moves, while a sequence of images appear in the background. The images of aliens and Smith that come and go behind him, remind us of Smith's famed character from Men In Black. He also seems to stand in space in the video, which is enhanced by CGI to look like one.
Ranveer is dressed in a black suit with dark glasses, looking like Smith's character from the film, who fights extraterrestrial threats on Earth.
Ranveer captioned the video as, "बिग विली स्टाइल 🕶 @willsmith."
Marking his debut in Bollywood, Smith has shot for a song sequence with the cast of Student of the Year 2, which is directed by Punit Malhotra. Ranveer, on the other hand, has launched his independent music label called IncInk that aims to promote indie music artists in India. Ranveer is also preparing for his role as Kapil Dev in '83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Like Smith, Ranveer posted a tribute video for the rapper-actor-comedian, showing his admiration for Big Will in his own peculiar way. In the video, Ranveer pulls off some robotic moves, coupled with ‘90s style Govinda moves, while a sequence of images appear in the background. The images of aliens and Smith that come and go behind him, remind us of Smith's famed character from Men In Black. He also seems to stand in space in the video, which is enhanced by CGI to look like one.
Ranveer is dressed in a black suit with dark glasses, looking like Smith's character from the film, who fights extraterrestrial threats on Earth.
Ranveer captioned the video as, "बिग विली स्टाइल 🕶 @willsmith."
Marking his debut in Bollywood, Smith has shot for a song sequence with the cast of Student of the Year 2, which is directed by Punit Malhotra. Ranveer, on the other hand, has launched his independent music label called IncInk that aims to promote indie music artists in India. Ranveer is also preparing for his role as Kapil Dev in '83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 68,000 People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
- IPL 2019 | Desperate RCB Look to Stop Russell-powered KKR
- Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Screen Area
- Avengers Endgame Fans are Reselling Film Tickets on Ebay for Rs 6 Lakh
- Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi Soundbar and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results