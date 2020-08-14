Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma Officially Divorced, SP Balasubrahmanyam's Condition Critical

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have been officially granted divorce. The two tied the knot in 2010 and separated in 2015.

In another news, SP Balasubrahmanyam's health deteriorated on the night of August 13 and he has now been put on life support at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

Also, Neetu Kapoor said that she was looking forward to watch Sadak 2 on OTT on August 28 despite the movie's trailer getting millions of dislikes on YouTube.

Scroll through for more updates from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Celebrity couple Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have been officially granted divorce after five years of being separated. They will share joint custody of their eight year old son.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health has deteriorated overnight and he has been shifted to the hospital's ICU where he is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

Vijay's fan reportedly died by suicide recently and regretted not being able to watch Master in one of his last social media posts. In the aftermath, #RIPBala started trending on social media.

Rekha Sharma, who heads the National Commission of Women (NCW), has asked the makers of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to discontinue the screening of the Netflix movie. She stated that they should apologise for showing Indian Air Force (IAF) in the negative light, especially when it's not true.

Neetu Kapoor is all praise for Alia Bhatt as she can't wait to watch her upcoming film Sadak 2.

